FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi will now be the AVOD home to over 80 titles debuting throughout June as a result of a content deal with Cohen Media Group.
Formed in 2008 by Charles S. Cohen, an executive producer of Frozen River which garnered two Academy Award nominations, the Cohen Media Group (CMG) is an Academy Award-winning independent theatrical distribution and production company, releasing contemporary and classic cinema. In addition to a dedication to high-quality new releases, Cohen Media Group also restores classic films under the label, CohenFilm Collection. These include the Merchant Ivory collection and the Buster Keaton catalogue.
The deal will mean that Tubi will now be the exclusive free streaming home to such award-winning titles as James Ivory’s Howards End, starring Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave and Helena Bonham Carter; Julie Dash’s modern classic Daughters Of The Dust; Agnès Varda and JR’s collaboration Faces Places; and Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s acclaimed Mustang. Tubi viewers can currently enjoy such premium Cohen Media Group titles as Maurice, starring Hugh Grant; Farewell My Queen, starring Diane Kruger and Léa Seydoux; and François Ozon’s Double Lover and The New Girlfriend, with the entire slate rolling out throughout the month of June.
“Tubi has always been a destination for premium independent-minded content and we are proud to be the exclusive AVOD home to this beloved slate of award-winning titles," commented Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “Our collaboration with Cohen Media makes available some of the most compelling storytelling in contemporary and classic cinema free to our viewers.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Tubi as the first AVOD destination for a selection from our catalogue. Their recognition of the prestigious quality of the Cohen Media Group content is confirmation that we are in the right hands,” added Cohen Media Group senior vice president, Robert Aaronson.
