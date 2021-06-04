The plug and play solution is dedicated to helping content developers and publishers protect their content from manipulation and theft. It is conceptualised with no single line of code.

The solution offers a real-time threat analytics dashboard for content creators to trace the source of piracy and hacking of streaming content. It works in tandem with a high-performance DRM video protection service to identify leakages right to the last user who leaks or consumes the content illegally, thus offering endless scalable security. The solution supports Android, iOS, and other hybrid apps. The security suite includes source code protection, anti-reverse engineering, and cheat tool and emulator detection/blocking, while enforcing app integrity.

Govindraj Basatwar, head of global business for PallyCon owner INKA Entworks, said: “We are pleased to announce the commencement of our app and data security service. Cyber-attacks against OTT apps and content creators are on the rise. Without adequate security, apps can be easily hacked, which poses a threat to the privacy of data, revenue and puts the brand image at risk too.

“PallyCon is a first-of-its-kind cloud service that provides a 360-degree security for OTT platforms. With this launch, we aim to create a fearless and thriving environment for all content creators and protect their data from potential threats.”