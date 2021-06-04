Tightrope Media Systems is expanding its Screenweave mobile and OTT apps to bring community media organisations’ live channels and on-demand programs to a wider range of viewing platforms.

Complementing existing Roku and Apple TV support, a new Screenweave app brings content from Tightrope’s Cablecast Community Media platform to Amazon Fire TV devices. Screenweave apps for Android TV devices as well as Android and iOS smartphones and tablets will follow in the coming months.

Screenweave apps work with Cablecast broadcast automation servers and the Cablecast Reflect cloud-based streaming service to make public access, education and government (PEG) channels available through OTT media players and mobile devices in HD quality. Viewers can browse categorised collections of VOD clips, search the station’s VOD library for topics of interest, and switch easily between the station’s live feeds.

After initial Screenweave configuration – adding the station’s branding, customising metadata display, and defining content categories via keywords – new content added to Cablecast is automatically made available in dynamically-updated libraries across all OTT and mobile platforms.

Steve Israelsky, president, Cablecast Community Media, said: “Community broadcasters need to reach their audiences whenever, wherever and on whatever device each viewer prefers. OTT platforms have become crucial conduits for making content accessible to potential viewers who don’t have cable subscriptions. Meanwhile, although our responsive online templates already let stations offer content to mobile viewers through their websites, users often now prefer an app-based approach for everything from media consumption to online shopping. With the expansion of our Screenweave app family, our customers can effortlessly make their content available in intuitive apps on all of the most popular OTT and mobile platforms.”

Publishing through the community Screenweave app is free of charge for Cablecast customers with an active Cablecast Reflect stream delivery subscription, including up to three channels per station. Custom, dedicated Screenweave apps can be created by Tightrope’s professional services team.

The new Screenweave Fire TV app is available to viewers immediately, with the Android TV, Android mobile and iOS mobile apps slated for release in the coming months.