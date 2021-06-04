Under the agreement, DAZN will be the global home of Matchroom and its worldwide stable of fighters – including a move that will see at least 16 Matchroom UK fights annually available exclusively to DAZN subscribers in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

DAZN’s schedule of Matchroom UK boxing kicks off on July 31 with three back-to-back weekends of the return of the Matchroom Fight Camp series. In due course, details of the slate of summer and autumn fight programming will be announced, including domestic, European and World title matches.

Fans in the UK and Ireland will now have unprecedented flexibility and accessibility to watch the best in boxing any time, anywhere, and on any device, for the initial monthly price of £1.99 in the UK and €1.99 in Ireland – a special limited-time offer introduced when the sports streamer entered both markets late last year that will remain in place for new DAZN subscribers throughout the three-week Matchroom Fight Camp series.

Additionally, this deal expands upon the existing DAZN and Matchroom partnerships across the US, Italy and Spain, with more events planned in these countries featuring local talent. It also includes an extension that ensures all Matchroom UK events will remain available to fight fans on DAZN in the US. Further, DAZN and Matchroom will significantly invest in other key markets around the world where there is demand for the sport with regionally relevant events, partnerships, and content.

DAZN and Matchroom are also investing in original content and will develop new documentaries, features and shows.

DAZN co-CEO James Rushton said: “Game. Changed. This historic deal builds on the success and momentum of our long-term partnership with Matchroom around the world and solidifies DAZN at the forefront of the global sports streaming era. Together, we are committed to building the new home of boxing in the UK and Ireland while continuing to grow the global home of boxing in a way that matches today’s evolving viewing habits and brings fans all over the world more of the most premium live action, more round-the-clock global storytelling, and more broadcast and content innovations – only on DAZN.”

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn added: “Pushing the boundaries is something we will always continue to do and we needed a partner that shared our vision for boxing, and who was also willing to make the investment to make those dreams a reality.

“This is also an amazing opportunity for our newly formed production and content business, Matchroom Media, who will now be responsible for live production across our events, working in close collaboration with DAZN and enabling us to form a cradle to grave mindset across inception to completion of our shows so we can deliver the live event experience to the viewer in the narrative and style in which we have built it. As we continue Matchroom's expansion worldwide, this new deal will enable us to further cement DAZN as the unrivalled global home of boxing. Our aim, alongside DAZN, is to create the biggest and best live fight nights and deliver a viewing experience that is truly game-changing.”