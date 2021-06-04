Hot on the heels of making a significant addition to its channel bouquet in the UK, leading advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service Pluto TV is to make over 100 of its channels available to LG Smart TV owners in more European markets.
The Pluto TV channels were first launched on LG Channels service in 2020 in the US and the AVOD service’s programming will be available from LG Channels on all 2016 to 2021 LG TVs running webOS.
LG TV owners in Germany and the UK have already been able to access the Pluto TV app on their sets since earlier this year and LG TV owners in France and Spain will now be able to access the entire library of original and unique channels available directly from Pluto TV app on their LG TV.
In addition, a curated list of over 100 Pluto TV channels will be available on the LG Channels service later this year across France, Spain, Germany and the UK, offering both popular local and international content across film, entertainment, lifestyle, kids, comedy and more. Individual content pieces will include international hits like Star Trek, Fighting Temptations and The Ring to local favourites such as Mientras duermes. There will also be a variety of series across genres like crime and investigation, cooking, telenovelas and drama will also be available from Derrick, Ana y los 7 and Plus Belle La Vie to Jamie's Superfood, Midsomer Murders and The Hard Times of RJ Berger.
Pluto TV's line-up also includes selected channels for younger audiences with Nickelodeon shows and animated series such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and Blue’s Clues whilst audiences will also have a vast range of dedicated lifestyle channels to choose from, spanning gaming, poker, animals, cooking, nature and sports.
