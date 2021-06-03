Growth may be flat but revenues from digital terrestrial TV (DTT) are considerable in Europe and will persist for the next five years as households continue relying on digital terrestrial TV only for their main TV set says research from Dataxis.
The study showed overall terrestrial broadcast network infrastructure operators in Europe garnered revenues exceeding €2.3 billion for TV and radio transmission in 2020, a stable amount compared with previous years. The result excludes revenues from diversifications in OTT, telecommunications and IoT. Dataxis expected revenues to remain essentially flat up to 2026. DTT transmission revenues exceeded €1.6 billion in 2020. In Europe, DTT access is widespread in only four countries - the UK, France, Spain and Italy - which consequently represent two-third of the transmission market.
Looking at the relative importance of DTT in the respective territories, the survey found that at the end of 2020, the share of households relying on digital terrestrial TV only for their main TV set reached 59.4% in Spain, 58.5% in Italy, it was 32.3% in the UK. For France it was just 21.5%.
Singling out the Gallic nation, Dataxis noted the figure includes 6% of households receiving a DTT offer via the antenna service of SFR cable TV, and 1.4% via Canal+ pay DTT. That amounted to fewer than 400,000 subscribers. That meant said the analyst that the share of DTT-only FTA households was therefore closer to 14% of TV households in France. In addition the study noted that French TV broadcasters - essentially France Télévisions, TF1, M6 and Canal+ - spend more than €200 million per year to the terrestrial networks TDF and Towercast to reach a decreasing number of households, mostly located in rural areas to people often retired.
This cost represented €3 per month and per DTT user in the country. In the UK it was €2.4, in Italy €2.85 and in Spain €1.6.
