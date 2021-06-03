 AXS TV launches on Cogeco | VOD | News | Rapid TV News
Live music and sports channel AXS TV has launched on Canadian telco Cogeco’s MyMix/Selectif packages and standalone options.

alanisAXS TV’s line-up includes mixed martial arts Invicta Fighting Championships, IMPACT Wrestling and artist profiles, plus classic concerts from Alanis Morissette (pictured), Stone Temple Pilots, The Who, Cream, Tina Turner and Fleetwood Mac.

Other content includes rock documentaries showcasing artists such as RUSH, The Rolling Stones, The Black Crowes, Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp.

Anthony Cicione, vice president of operations, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, said that his comany was "excited" to continue expanding its  distribution footprint in Canada with the launch of AXS TV on Cogeco.

"With this announcement, Cogeco subscribers will be able to enjoy the unique content that can only be found on AXS TV – from powerhouse performances and insightful profiles to original series, candid conversations and so much more,' he said. "We look forward to sharing everything that our network has to offer with Cogeco’s audience.”

