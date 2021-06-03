Central Control is designed to provide a flexible tool set for its master control operations; baseband and file-based ingest tools, including versioning and media transfer; consolidated control and monitoring of all services from a single location; and integration with traffic systems, storage management, and media synchronisation.



It delivers linear channels including traffic integration, media asset or storage management, offline playlist scheduling, programme cataloguing, media editing/versioning, system monitoring and reporting, syndicated content processing and automated feed recording.

Entravision’s shift to Central Control marks Bitcentral’s largest installation of the product in the US, consolidating 22 broadcast facilities with 56 programmed channels clearing 10 different national networks. Central Control has enabled Entravision to improve and maximise its portfolio operations, including streamlining processes across multiple facilities into the company’s main hub in McAllen, Texas.

“Bitcentral’s Central Control solution is just the right fit to help Entravision accomplish its objective to centralise its master control operation to leverage new workflows and improve operational efficiencies,"explained Entravision Jeffery Liberman, president and chief operating officer. "Central Control’s flexibility enables our team to easily manage remote processes from a single location, while still enabling local operations to remain in control of their branding, ad insertion and news content.”

Added Fred Fourcher, CEO and founder of Bitcentral: “We are happy to report that Central Control has officially been fully implemented across Entravision’s markets. We are exceptionally proud to be working with Entravision for the largest installation of our Central Control platform in the US. The completion of this installation is a milestone moment for Bitcentral.”