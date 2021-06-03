In what it says is a response to the increasing flexibility needs of content producers and distributors, media technology and service provider Dalet has expanded support for Adobe Premiere Pro, Microsoft Azure, and Spectra BlackPearl RioBroker.
Dalet says that shifts in the global workplace over the past two years have led to more geographically dispersed remote employees that still need to connect to headquarters, colleagues, partners and customers worldwide. Moreover, to achieve the flexibility needed to serve the new remote workforce, Dalet noted that content-focused organisations are prioritising system interoperability and turning to open solutions that offer easy integration, to create extensible remote workflows that can be customised with best of breed solutions from developers like Adobe, Microsoft and Spectra Logic.
It added that cloud-based infrastructures and services are becoming more practical for content access, storage and asset management. Yet it also recognised that many organisations prefer the flexibility of multi-cloud platforms for optimal levels of security, performance and reliability, as well as business continuity and system redundancy.
To address these dynamics, Dalet’s extension to its technology ecosystem will aim to offer customers greater choice when it comes to cloud providers, advanced remote editing and archive options. New enhancements to the Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy solutions are among 300-plus active integrations intended to give users maximum flexibility for on-premises, hybrid and cloud-based media logistics, workflow orchestration and content production.
The integrations include: extended Adobe Premiere Pro integrations for Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy five to support a wider set of editing scenarios, especially remote editing; the Dalet Flex panel integrated within Adobe Premiere Pro with the ability to collaborate, store and archive Adobe Premiere Pro projects for centralised management; Dalet Galaxy xCloud on Microsoft Azure to support cloud-based radio production workflows; Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy five with Spectra Logic’s BlackPearl RioBroker Archive to enhance existing workflow orchestration with expanded archive management capabilities.
Commenting on the moves, Dalet chief market officer Bea Alonso said: “Our goal is to help companies grow for sustained success at their own pace, building long-term relationships and real partnerships with our customers. The company will continue to explore integrations with providers of complementary solutions, especially cloud infrastructures and services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and most recently, Alibaba Cloud –to strengthen its position as a true multi-cloud support vendor.”
