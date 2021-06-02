In its first major expansion into the US market, Quincy Jones co-owned music channel Qwest TV has secured its debut major US cable partnership, joining Xfinity On Demand.
The service is said to be a celebration of unique talents, traditions, and rhythms. With more than a thousand music-related experiences on offer, the video streaming service strives to be the world’s home for jazz, soul, funk, classical, and world music, preserving what the channel says is the richness of history, while reflecting the present-day reality of culturally and racially diverse people.
Access and exploration are key parts of how Jones and fellow Qwest TV co-founder Jones Réza Ackbaraly envision the service. West TV’s F.A.S.T channels--Qwest Jazz & Beyond (jazz, soul/funk, world), Qwest Classical (opera, dance, classical concerts from all over the world), and Qwest Mix (hip hop, electronic and indie rock)—are designed to give more music fans, access to what they say are some of the best, thoughtfully curated performances and documentaries from performers from around the world.
Though this is Qwest TV’s, it has a substantial footprint around the world. Thanks to Through agreements with Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, and Rakuten TV, among others, Qwest TV can be found on over 149 million devices.
The partnership with Xfinity is designed to offer a new kind of musical experience to the American public with content hand-curated by musicians and experts, as opposed to the algorithm-led culture of mainstream video platforms. The expansion is part of an ongoing commitment from Xfinity to increasing access to best-in-class Black programming and amplifying Black voices and stories and providing a platform for the next generation of Black storytellers. Xfinity currently offers its customers access to more than 100 independent networks targeted to deliver content that centres on culturally diverse audiences.
“We are very proud to announce this partnership with Comcast,” said music icon Jones. “Qwest TV’s roots are in Jazz and all of the music that was born from and inspired by it, and we are excited to share its enormous influence on all types of diverse music from around the world with the American audience. I have always believed we are all enhanced as human beings when we understand where we come from, and there is no better way to do that than by exploring each other’s cultural roots through music. Qwest TV is a hub for celebrating that shared language.”
