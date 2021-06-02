In a move that is intended to build the most user-friendly and engaging TV solution for Austria, ORS Group has signed a multi-year contract with the Copenhagen-based metadata specialist Simply.TV to power its future TV platforms with improved content discovery.
Just weeks ago, Austrian national broadcasting services provider ORS went live with three smart TV apps, designed, engineered and delivered by 3SS, for the new simpliTV service.
Putting the new technoloyg implementation into context, Simply.TV said that the Austrian market has been undergoing significant market development in previous months with regard to content rights from the largest broadcasters. Therefore, the ability to perform in this changed landscape required a vendor with a modern tech stack and the right integrations into and relationships with the broadcasters.
ORS made its decision in favor of Simply.TV after a multi-vendor assessment covering: the ability to deliver real-time metadata from over 100 linear TV channels; direct feed integration with Austrian and German broadcasters to obtain content rights metadata, SCTE-35 markers, accurate airing times and original broadcaster IDs; time-to-market for product roadmap execution and customisation; coverage and quality of keywords and descriptors to fuel recommendations. The selection process was supported by Austrian recommendation engine specialist Xroad Media.
“Simply.TV differentiates itself from the rest of the market by offering the broadest and most advanced portfolio of quality metadata from their global technology platform while still having excellent localised data quality for the entire Austrian market,” said simpli services CEO Thomas Langsenlehner commenting on the selection. “It is crucial for us to select vendors that see themselves as partners, so signing a multi-year deal with Simply.TV allows us to execute on our roadmaps and take the lead in the competitive Austrian TV.”
Simply.TV COO Daniel Rühmann, added: “Being selected by ORS makes us very proud. ORS’s requirements for metadata, images, sports data, recommendation drivers, and rights handling are extensive. By combining our technology and general leadership in metadata with our team of editorial specialists, ORS can deliver an accurate, localized, and personalised experience to their end-users.”
