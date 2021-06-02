In the latest of a recent series of deals with leading content companies for its platform, French streaming service Molotov has expanded its offering with FilmoTV, its compatriot premium film VOD/SVOD service.
FilmoTV is said to have its leadership in French film SVOD thanks to the quality of its catalogue and editorial expertise. It claims a “rich and eclectic” range of films – covering mainstream, auteur, classic, genre, discoveries and rare films – and is available on all operator boxes and other selected streaming platforms in France as well as Molotov.
Effective immediately, FilmoTV’s catalogue of more than 800 films updated monthly will enhance the more than 200 channels and content editors already available on Molotov. FilmoTV will be available for €6.99 with a one-month free trial and Molotov subscribers will be able to enjoy a selection of curated films such as La French, Rush, Le nom des gens, Julieta, as well as classics like The Big Lebowski, Donnie Darko and Scarface.
It also features independent features from filmmakers from around the world such as Ashghar Farhadi, Michael Haneke, Bollywood or Norwegian films. Genre cinema ranges from must-see to never-seen-before including Old Boy, Halloween 2, Mother's Day, a selection of films that inspired Tarantino, Classic must-see films such as La belle et la bête, Le jour le plus long, La main au collet, and films to be (re)discovered such as those by Buster Keaton or the Gabin/Audiard duo.
In December 2020, international premium streamer Starzplay became one of the largest content service to become available on the Molotov TV bouquet in France.
