ViacomCBS Networks (VCN) UK’s advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service, Pluto TV, has struck deals with content providers including All3Media International, FilmRise, Tastemade and Motorvision to bring over 800 new hours of content to viewers through seven new channels.
The new launches, which will be available in June 2021, include single series channels Ten Years Younger and reality channel So Real from All3Media International, with a shorter window channel also running for drama Wild at Heart, single series channels Most Haunted and Highway to Heaven from FilmRise, in addition to lifestyle streaming network Tastemade and car-focused channel, Motorvision.
“Pluto TV is a platform designed for partnerships. We are commitment to scaling up Pluto UK at speed and collaborating with partners is absolutely key to this,” said Dan Fahy, senior vice president, head of emerging business, VCN UK commenting on the launched. “These carefully curated Pluto TV channels will further broaden the platform’s already diverse programme offering, ensuring viewers can find more of the type of programming they love, for free and with ease.”
The Ten Years Younger channel will bring 200 hours of content to Pluto TV with episodes from the UK, New Zealand and the USA. The show follows Nicky Hambleton-Jones and her team as they help to smooth the cracks of old age, revitalising the style and confidence of volunteers. The Wild at Heart channel, which follows an English family who move to the South African bush to set up a game reserve, will bring 7 seasons of the show to Pluto TV.
The So Real channel will carry close to 200 hours or programming with a mix of reality series and non-scripted films. Key titles are set to include Undercover Princess, I Want My Mummy!, Danger Beach, Big Families and Chopper Squad. The Most Haunted channel will carry 106 episodes of the show which follows paranormal investigations into the most haunted locations in Great Britain, whilst the Highway To Heaven channel, which follows a probationary angel sent back to Earth to help people, will carry all 110 episodes from 5 seasons.
Finally, the Tastemade streaming network, a 24/7 channel with award-winning food, travel and home and design shows from around the world - which is already available on Pluto TV in the US. It features lifestyle programming including Make This Tonight, Struggle Meals and If These Meals Could Talk. The Motorvision channel will provide a mix of car/turbo content with key titles including Perfect Ride, On Tour, Go Green and Motorcycles.
Ten Years Younger, Wild At Heart, Tastemade and Most Haunted are all launching within days on Pluto TV, So Real and Highway To Heaven will launch on 14 June and Motorvision on 28 June.
“Pluto TV is a platform designed for partnerships. We are commitment to scaling up Pluto UK at speed and collaborating with partners is absolutely key to this,” said Dan Fahy, senior vice president, head of emerging business, VCN UK commenting on the launched. “These carefully curated Pluto TV channels will further broaden the platform’s already diverse programme offering, ensuring viewers can find more of the type of programming they love, for free and with ease.”
The Ten Years Younger channel will bring 200 hours of content to Pluto TV with episodes from the UK, New Zealand and the USA. The show follows Nicky Hambleton-Jones and her team as they help to smooth the cracks of old age, revitalising the style and confidence of volunteers. The Wild at Heart channel, which follows an English family who move to the South African bush to set up a game reserve, will bring 7 seasons of the show to Pluto TV.
The So Real channel will carry close to 200 hours or programming with a mix of reality series and non-scripted films. Key titles are set to include Undercover Princess, I Want My Mummy!, Danger Beach, Big Families and Chopper Squad. The Most Haunted channel will carry 106 episodes of the show which follows paranormal investigations into the most haunted locations in Great Britain, whilst the Highway To Heaven channel, which follows a probationary angel sent back to Earth to help people, will carry all 110 episodes from 5 seasons.
Finally, the Tastemade streaming network, a 24/7 channel with award-winning food, travel and home and design shows from around the world - which is already available on Pluto TV in the US. It features lifestyle programming including Make This Tonight, Struggle Meals and If These Meals Could Talk. The Motorvision channel will provide a mix of car/turbo content with key titles including Perfect Ride, On Tour, Go Green and Motorcycles.
Ten Years Younger, Wild At Heart, Tastemade and Most Haunted are all launching within days on Pluto TV, So Real and Highway To Heaven will launch on 14 June and Motorvision on 28 June.