As the dust settles on the $43 billion merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia division into Discovery Inc, the new name of the proposed standalone global entertainment company that will emerge from the combination of the respective assets will be Warner Bros. Discovery.
The new company unites WarnerMedia’s studios and portfolio of scripted entertainment, animation, news and sports with Discovery’s focus on unscripted and international entertainment and sports. The new company will now own one of the deepest libraries in the world with nearly 200,000 hours of programming from over 100 leading brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC Comics, CNN, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, the Turner Networks, TNT, TBS, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet and ID.
The new name was announced by Discovery CEO David Zaslav and the future CEO of the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery combined company. It is said to combine the values and attributes of the near 100-year creative “heritage, storytelling excellence and bold risk taking” of Warner Bros, with the Discovery “DNA of authenticity, exploration, innovation and quality”. In addition, the Warner Bros. Discovery name is said to “honour, celebrate and elevate the world’s most-storied creative studio in the world with the high quality, global nonfiction storytelling heritage of Discovery.”
“Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world - that is what the company will be about,” Zaslav remarked. “ We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television and streaming.”
The initial wordmark for the proposed company includes the iconic line from the Maltese Falcon, "the stuff that dreams are made of," described as an additional “homage” to the legacy of Warner Bros. and the focus of what the proposed company will be about.
The new name was announced by Discovery CEO David Zaslav and the future CEO of the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery combined company. It is said to combine the values and attributes of the near 100-year creative “heritage, storytelling excellence and bold risk taking” of Warner Bros, with the Discovery “DNA of authenticity, exploration, innovation and quality”. In addition, the Warner Bros. Discovery name is said to “honour, celebrate and elevate the world’s most-storied creative studio in the world with the high quality, global nonfiction storytelling heritage of Discovery.”
“Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world - that is what the company will be about,” Zaslav remarked. “ We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television and streaming.”
The initial wordmark for the proposed company includes the iconic line from the Maltese Falcon, "the stuff that dreams are made of," described as an additional “homage” to the legacy of Warner Bros. and the focus of what the proposed company will be about.