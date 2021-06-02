Quintus Studios has acquired several factual titles from a number of European distributors including those from FD Real, Free Documentary, Free Documentary History, Free Documentary Nature and ENDEVR.

Through a volume deal with All3Media International, on board for Free Documentary History in the US, Canada, Australia and India are titles such as Secrets of the Royal Babies and Rome: Empire Without Limit with Mary Beard and Engineering Giants for Free Documentary.

Produced by Spun Gold for ITV, Secrets of the Royal Babies tells the tales of Royal births, motherhood and infancy that have paved the way to this day and asks what Meghan might reasonably expect from this next stage of her life.

Rome: Empire Without Limit with Mary Beard, produced by LION Television travels from Spain to Iran, Egypt to Scotland, Tunisia to Greece, where historian and classicist Mary Beard answers the big questions that have fascinated people for centuries. How and why did the Roman Empire happen? Why did Rome acquire an empire and why did it fall?

Adding to the FD Real channel is Border Force, produced by Steadfast Television, and Dangerous Flights produced by Pixcom Productions, both acquired from distributor Cineflix Rights.

Border Force follows the work of the UK’s Border and Immigration Agency, while Dangerous Flights is an adventure series about aviation’s last frontier: aircraft delivery.

Through a deal brokered with German distributor Autentic Distribution, Quintus Studios has secured Hot Roads – The World’s Most Dangerous Roads for Free Documentary and several wildlife documentaries such as King of the Mountains – Golden Eagle and King of the Seas - Sea Eagle for Free Documentary Nature.

Quintus has also acquired Big Cats of the Serengeti (pictured), a story of a lion and cheetah family who struggle to survive from climate change in the Serengeti, and Billion Dollar Base: Dismantling Camp Bastion for its Free Documentary Nature and Free Documentary channels from Scorpion TV and finally from French producer and distributor Prime Entertainment Group the crime investigative series Women on Death Row and Oakland's Juvenile Squad for Free Documentary.