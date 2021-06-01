PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has joined forces with Thailand’s Channel 3 and Amarin TV to serve up content to subscribers across Asia including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and the Philippines.
Content includes dramas, romantic comedies and variety shows. Thai Viu-ers can watch dramas from Channel 3, exclusively within two hours after the initial broadcast, including the first exclusive romantic comedy series, PraoMook, which was filmed in South Korea, starring Pon-Nawasch Phupantachsee and BuaNalinthip Sakulongumpai. Channel 3 will also be available for Viu-ers to watch at their leisure.
The new collaboration will make Viu the first OTT video streaming platform to offer Amarin TV’s simulcast content. Series include The Folly of Human Ambition and Cheating Spouse, with a 30-day exclusive head start.
The new partnerships will join Viu’s existing ones with GMMTV and CHANGE2561.
“The collaborations with Channel 3, Amarin TV, GMMTV and CHANGE2561 have shown our persistent effort to drive local content to the regional platform, expanding their reach to our highly-engaged audiences across Asian markets," commented Viu chief content officer Virginia Lim. "We are thankful for the support from our partners in bringing exclusive contents to our audiences.”
