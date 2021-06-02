Chtrbox will continue to run as an independently positioned brand, while benefiting from QYOU Media’s complementary businesses including Indian TV channel The Q and Influencer Marketing Group in the US. Pranay Swarup, founder and CEO (pictured), and Julie Kriegshaber, COO, will continue in their leadership roles with Chtrbox.

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media (pictured) commented: “This is an incredibly exciting day for our company. In our first conversation with the founders of Chtrbox, it was immediately apparent that we shared common goals about where and how a new media company needs to operate. They have built an amazing company in India that is destined for continued growth and the collective synergies between our businesses could not be better aligned.

“Our channel in India, The Q, with its massive recent ratings growth shows the power of the right creator-led content. When we combine this with Chtrbox’s digital acumen and unparallelled knowledge of the world of influencer marketing, it is truly a match made in heaven. As an added bonus is the ability to integrate various aspects of the Chtrbox business and our talented US influencer marketing teams and leverage the best of all of these capabilities.”

Pranay Swarup, CEO and founder of Chtrbox, added: “We instantly clicked with QYOU's leadership over our shared vision that creators are, and will continue to be, the future of content, marketing, and commerce. With QYOU, we gain access to massive distribution reaching millions of households, while we continue to power awesome creator-led content across digital platforms and apps. Our biggest stakeholders are influencers and brands and they now have the opportunity to positively influence millions more.”