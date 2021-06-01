Cable TV, DTH, IPTV and over-the-top broadcast and video delivery solutions provider ATEME has launched PILOT Media, a cloud-native solution that brings business intelligence, workflow automation and efficiencies to the media supply chain.
PILOT Media, which is aimed at content owners, broadcasters and service providers, is designed to facilitate the controlled migration of production and operations to new service models – whether on-premise or in a public or hybrid cloud.
ATEME says the manage-by-exception approach enables business logic, metadata-driven automation for media capture, ingestion, management, enrichment, storage, and publishing. This creates efficiencies and reduces operational overheads throughout the media supply chain. Moreover, schedule-aware prioritisation of workflows ensures service-level requirements are met, while also lowering operational costs.
PILOT Media includes a drag-and-drop workflow builder; management insight, with dashboards updated in real time from overall operations or specific workflows; and reporting tools that provide detailed management information to support capacity and workload planning.
Jean-Louis Lods, VP media supply chain solutions, ATEME, said: “Viewers today have more options than ever in terms of what content to watch – both on TV and on their personal devices. With this, content and service providers are facing fierce competition. We are excited to launch PILOT Media to the market as in doing so we are not only enabling our customers to compete more efficiently and maximise ROI by reducing their operational costs, but we are giving them the opportunity to create new revenue streams, for example by launching a D2C OTT service or through rapid onboarding for distribution.”
