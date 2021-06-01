Video experiences specialist Deltatre has released a new suite of fan engagement functionality for sport and media clients in its DIVA OTT video player DIVA.

The update is a result of its long-standing relationship with audience engagement platform LiveLike and focuses on two key areas of functionality – influencer engagement and interactive features.

Influencer Chat enables fans to engage directly with influencers as they comment on live content; Sentiment Analysis gauges how fans are feeling about a particular moment during an event; Gamification tests the audience’s trivia knowledge, adding friendly competition to the viewing experience; and Polls ask questions around the live action.

Gilles Mas, president, video experience, Deltatre, commented: “The modern fan craves greater interactivity and control over their viewing experience that brings them closer to the action – and that’s what this new functionality delivers, while building on Deltatre’s trusted and valued offering. The evolution of our collaboration with LiveLike is further evidence of our shared ambition to deliver revolutionary technologies to our clients around the world.”

Added Miheer Walavalkar, CEO and co-founder, LiveLike: “Our working relationship with Deltatre has gone from strength to strength, with our shared expertise and integrated offering elevating the way fans can connect with the sports they love. This is a great opportunity for LiveLike to add its unique functionality to a solution that is already very highly regarded and widely used in the marketplace.”