Production-funding and distribution agency Drive has secured multiple hours of premium factual content for global rollout from a number of UK producers including Summer Films, October Films and Artlab Films.

Summer Films content includes two BBC documentaries featuring former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott (pictured). Revenge Porn follows McDermott as she attempts to understand the impact of revenge porn on its victims and reflects on her own experience after discovering that naked photos she had shared with an ex-partner were circulating worldwide.

In Sexism in Schools McDermott explores the outpouring of anger and emotion around the reported rape culture that exists in schools and colleges. She speaks to young women and girls about their personal experiences of to understand how this toxic behaviour happens and the impact it has on young lives.

Drive has also secured a documentary film for Channel 5. Predator: Hunting The Black Cab Rapist from October Films tells the story of how Britain's most prolific serial rapist of women was to be released on parole until numerous victims found the courage to speak up.

Other titles include Submarine: Life Under the Sea from Artlab Films for Channel 5, which follows the crew of nuclear-powered HMS Trenchant as they set sail on 120 days of underwater operations.

Also from Artlab Films for Channel 5 is Warship: Life at Sea, which chronicles daily life on board HMS Northumberland, one of the most advanced warships in the Royal Navy.

Lilla Hurst, Drive co-MD, said: “We've seen a growing desire from channels for powerful, topical documentaries in recent months and this latest raft of acquisitions offers a breadth of stories and access to feed that demand.”