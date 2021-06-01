After a fifth series featuring a celebrity cast that ended up being the best non-scripted launch for the direct-to-consumer service in the country to date, Armoza Formats’ docu-reality Connected has been commissioned for a sixth run in Finland on its new home Discovery+.
Based on the culture of online self-exposure, Connected (30’), highlights a unique form of storytelling by giving cameras to four men or women who don't know each other, which they use to film their lives. Through the cameras, five parallel stories unfold and gradually become connected as each participant experiences transformative life changes and journeys of self-discovery. This docu-reality is a journey into the very real, and uncannily connected, lives of men and women in a way you've never seen them before. Connected was created by Koda Communications and has previously aired in 13 countries, including the US, India, the Netherlands and Norway.
“Connected has been successful because of its unique method of sharing personal stories in an incredibly real way, bringing to light today’s most celebrated form of storytelling – in which individuals share their lives through the camera,” added Armoza Formats CEO Avi Armoza. “The format allows unique access into the lives of both celebrities and the everyday person and we look forward to seeing more of this compelling storytelling from Discovery Finland and ITV Studios Finland.”
In Finland, all subscription targets for the whole of season five were hit in the first three episodes out of a season total of 24. “We are proud to continue with this unique format that had its first launch here already 10 years ago Pete Paavolainen, managing director at Armoza Formats parent ITV Studios Finland. “It shows that appealing characters and real stories are still an unbeatable combination.”
The ninth season of the hit format recently launched in Israel and began airing on HOT VOD. Also staring a cast of A-list Israeli celebrities.
