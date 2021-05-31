Aiming to increase flexibility, control, ease of use and speed when managing the access of video distribution ecosystem data, regardless of technology used, digital video distribution firm Divitel has joined forces with blockchain enterprise solutions provider Ledger Leopard.
Fundamentally, the partnership will see the implementation of blockchain technology to the Divitel’s managed video distribution operational processes. Divitel says that it will take advantage of Ledger Leopard’s expertise and solutions around self-sovereign identities (SSI). It adds that the combination of the two firms’ solutions along with the immutability of blockchain registers, represent “an excellent fit” to a data driven video distribution approach, assuring transparency while supporting the operational needs of customers.
Divitel video carrier customers will be offered the option to include a blockchain module on top of their ecosystems and video carriers who outsource their daily video distribution operations to Divitel, will also be able to opt for this new module to be deployed.
The project is on target to be fully operational and ready to market by end of end of 2022 and is backed by the province of Gelderland through the MIT R&D collaboration programme. “This project is part of our ongoing innovation efforts as we strive to apply the newest technology like machine learning and others, in order to offer our customers a way to remain one step ahead of their competitors, reduce operational costs and increase operational margin,” said Divitel CEO and founder Hans Kornmann.
“It is extremely exciting for us to witness every day a new use-case and implementation area for blockchain,” added Ledger Leopard CEO Olivier Rikken. “With Divitel, we will be able to venture our SSI solutions into yet another domain, the video delivery industry.”
