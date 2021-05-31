Just before the delayed competition kicks off, football fans using the Now TV in Hong Kong can now invite friends and family members to watch live matches of UEFA EURO 2020 simultaneously via the Now Player app .
PCCW Media’s Now TV claims to be Hong Kong’s leading pay-TV service and to facilitate the Watch Party feature it has collaborated with interactive viewing experience provider Sceenic to use its Watch Together solution Watch Party. Now TV Watch Party will be available on Now Player app on iOS and Android devices and web, and for the subscribers of UEFA EURO 2020 event pass.
“We are thrilled to bring this new feature to our customers as they can now invite their friends and family members to watch UEFA EURO 2020 together, and share the fun in closed groups,” said Belinda Chan, head of technology, PCCW Media. “At a time where people are separated by social distancing, Watch Party - powered by Sceenic - can definitely bring people closer together in the digital world.”
Added Sceenic director of growth and partnerships Eric Kearley: “We are excited about this collaboration with Hong Kong’s leading provider of premium content, enabling us to bring togetherness to every platform via real-time shared experiences. PCCW Media is more than a supplier of great content, it is also a market-leading innovator.”
