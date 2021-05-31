In a move that will see audiences continue to receive the Christian-oriented free-TV station in both SD and HD quality via satellite, Germany’s leading Christian-oriented free-TV station, The Bibel TV Foundation, has extended its partnership with SES.
The new multi-year contract will enable the Foundation to secure additional capacity to broadcast its channel on SES’s satellites in its prime TV neighbourhood through the Astra satellite at 19.2 degrees East. Viewers in the region will be able to receive Bibel TV’s full programming 24 hours a day.
“During the pandemic and times of social distancing, people are increasingly seeking refuge and stability in their faith. Bibel TV streams Germany's largest church services directly into living rooms, giving people the ability to actively practice their faith, even if they are unable to attend a physical church service,” said Beate Busch, programme director and deputy managing director of Bibel TV. “We are delighted that the continued distribution of our programming via SES’s Astra satellites will give many people the opportunity to access our TV channel.”
“As the leading satellite TV provider in Germany, we pride ourselves in delivering content to homes in best picture quality, whether in SD or HD standards," added Christoph Mühleib, managing director of Astra Deutschland, part of SES. “Our partnership with Bibel TV underscores the importance of live broadcasting, as thanks to the power of satellite and its ability to broadcast to millions in the moment, viewers of Bibel TV will be able to stay connected with their churches in a safe and reliable way.”
“During the pandemic and times of social distancing, people are increasingly seeking refuge and stability in their faith. Bibel TV streams Germany's largest church services directly into living rooms, giving people the ability to actively practice their faith, even if they are unable to attend a physical church service,” said Beate Busch, programme director and deputy managing director of Bibel TV. “We are delighted that the continued distribution of our programming via SES’s Astra satellites will give many people the opportunity to access our TV channel.”
“As the leading satellite TV provider in Germany, we pride ourselves in delivering content to homes in best picture quality, whether in SD or HD standards," added Christoph Mühleib, managing director of Astra Deutschland, part of SES. “Our partnership with Bibel TV underscores the importance of live broadcasting, as thanks to the power of satellite and its ability to broadcast to millions in the moment, viewers of Bibel TV will be able to stay connected with their churches in a safe and reliable way.”