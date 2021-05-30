Communications service providers (CSPs) will have their work cut out as home networks are expanding rapidly, according to a report by smart home services specialist Plume.

The latest Plume IQ report, which is a monthly reveal of data-driven intelligence and customer-focused insights from nearly a billion connected devices managed in the Plume Cloud - shows CSPs need to deliver flawless subscriber experiences to an ever-growing number of devices.

Plume households are adding significantly more connected devices than ever before. In April 2021, 50% of homes had 19 devices or more (up 27% year-on-year), while the top 10% of homes exceeded 41 devices (up 24% year-on-year). The high device count and high growth rate mean that sophisticated cloud-based Wi-Fi management and the higher-capacity features of Wi-Fi 6 are a necessity.

For more details see Plume