The deal marks SPI’s first theatrical release in the region and the expansion of the company’s distribution arm.

Countdown tells the story of a nurse who downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, and it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. Produced by STX Films, Countdown features breakthrough talent Elizabeth Lail, star of the Netflix series YOU, based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes.

Alexandra Puiu, Sales Manager at SPI International, said: “Though streaming has gained traction during the pandemic with the entire world consuming content from the comfort of their own homes, the social experience of shared viewing in theatres has proven to be difficult to replicate for entertainment providers. As the theatres in the country are gradually reopening after over a year, we are delighted to make our theatrical distribution debut in Israel with Countdown and continue to connect audiences through shared entertainment experiences.

“SPI International, one of the leaders in worldwide content distribution, operates in six continents distributing films across many territories and our first theatrical release in Israel signifies the first of many to come for the region in the future.”

Commented Ben Kalifi, CEO at Red Cape Distribution: "We are thrilled to partner with SPI to expand our theatrical releases in Israel. After more than 15 months when cinemas were shut down, we feel that young audiences are thirsty for entertainment and Countdown is the right ‘drink’ at the right time.”