Rapid growth of home networks presents CSP headache

Infrastructure Faye Sutton 30-05-2021

Communications service providers (CSPs) will have their work cut out as home networks are expanding rapidly, according to a report by smart home services specialist Plume.

Synamedia

Countdown marks SPI’s first theatrical release in Israel

Deals Faye Sutton 30-05-2021

Global media company SPI International has partnered with Red Cape Distribution to bring horror/thriller movie Countdown to cinemas in Israel.

Originals to fore in Paramount+ LATAM Q3 slate

VOD Joseph O'Halloran 28-05-2021
Aiming to make its mark in a hugely competitive market for originals, ViacomCBS’s direct-to-consumer service Paramount+ has unveiled its third quarter 2021 premium programming slate to premiere in Latin America, including Brazil.
paramount greatest wave 28 May 2021

Openreach announces fibre broadband build out to rural UK

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran 28-05-2021
As part of its plans to extend the benefits of gigabit broadband to all of the UK, Openreach has revealed an plans to build full-fibre broadband to at least three million more homes and businesses in some of the UK’s hardest-to-serve communities.
Openreach rural 28 May 2021

Assured trade-ins to spur mobile market

Mobile Faye Sutton 28-05-2021

With 57% of consumers expecting to upgrade to 5G mobile devices in the next two years, mobile operators, retailers and OEMs can increase revenues by instilling trust over online trade-ins.
iPhone 12 14Oct2020 lands

Community Fibre offers affordable broadband deal

Infrastructure Faye Sutton 28-05-2021

Aiming to boost post-pandemic recovery and support households impacted by the pandemic in the capital post-lockdown, London broadband provider Community Fibre has announced a Covid-19 recovery service package.

Redbox Free Live TV adds Crackle

VOD Faye Sutton 28-05-2021

Redbox has teamed up with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to add streaming platform Crackle to Redbox Free Live TV.

Two-thirds of US advertisers use CTV to build stronger digital, TV link

Media Analysis Editor 27-05-2021
The ongoing streaming boom has prompted brand marketers to spend more ad dollars on connected TV (CTV) and revamp their TV advertising through a digital lens, and as marketers understand the power of CTV it is increasingly gaining traction says research from Innovid and Digiday.
Innovid Digiday CTV advertsing 27May2021
