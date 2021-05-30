Rapid growth of home networks presents CSP headache
Communications service providers (CSPs) will have their work cut out as home networks are expanding rapidly, according to a report by smart home services specialist Plume.
Countdown marks SPI’s first theatrical release in Israel
Global media company SPI International has partnered with Red Cape Distribution to bring horror/thriller movie Countdown to cinemas in Israel.
Originals to fore in Paramount+ LATAM Q3 slate
Openreach announces fibre broadband build out to rural UK
Assured trade-ins to spur mobile market
With 57% of consumers expecting to upgrade to 5G mobile devices in the next two years, mobile operators, retailers and OEMs can increase revenues by instilling trust over online trade-ins.
Community Fibre offers affordable broadband deal
Aiming to boost post-pandemic recovery and support households impacted by the pandemic in the capital post-lockdown, London broadband provider Community Fibre has announced a Covid-19 recovery service package.
Redbox Free Live TV adds Crackle
Redbox has teamed up with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to add streaming platform Crackle to Redbox Free Live TV.
Two-thirds of US advertisers use CTV to build stronger digital, TV link
Extreme E goes live on TikTok for Senegal
Consumers spend 250MN hours on mobile video apps in Q1 2021
EE excels as Everyday UK 5G gets faster, more widespread over 2021
Giganet commits to CityFibre full-fibre footprint
24i looks for TVaaS growth as it acquires Nordija pay-TV platform
SPI to bring 280 premium titles to Struum
Bitcentral and Veset to team up for playout services
Keshet completes raft of sales for Secret Bridesmaids’ Business
G-Core Labs announces a new public cloud region in Amsterdam
Space Invaders lands on multiple territories
Amazon acquires MGM in $8.45BN deal
Movistar+ enhances VOD play with Aquila On-Demand
Cinedigm seals Struum streaming partnership
Bitmovin, VisualOn add support for AWS Media & Entertainment Initiative
Huawei Cloud taps ATEME for live sports video project in Brazil
HBO Max partners with Scener for Friends: The Reunion watch party
Principal Media expands catalogue via partnership with VisionHawk Films
IBC postponed until December 2021
Extreme E expands with Twitch.tv and virtual fan experience
BT Sport launches on Netgem TV
Telenet betters Belgian Viewing experience with Media Distillery
Q1 global TV shipments reach 49.96MN units
Peacock to premiere new Boss Baby release
Mezzo tunes up for Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands
Most read news
- BT Sport launches on Netgem TV
- VOXI extends mobile video offer with TikTok
- Redbox Free Live TV adds Crackle
- HBO Max partners with Scener for Friends: The Reunion watch party
- Giganet commits to CityFibre full-fibre footprint
- Extreme E expands with Twitch.tv and virtual fan experience
- Mezzo tunes up for Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands
- Telenet betters Belgian Viewing experience with Media Distillery
- EE excels as Everyday UK 5G gets faster, more widespread over 2021
- Pixalate claims ad industry measurement first
- Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu set sights on older viewers
- Beachfront teams with VIZIO for Open Addressable Ready ad specs
- Android TV updates Freeview Play experience
- TCS launches cloud-based intelligent subscription solution
- Telemundo unveils Hispanic upfront slate with 1,000 hours of original content
- Channel 5 finds Room To Improve
- CAST.ERA to launch 5G-ATSC 3.0 technology in the US and Korea
- Eurovision Sport taps Haivision for European Aquatic Championships
- Global Eagle Entertainment signs capacity extension with ABS
- Red Arrow in flight for co-development partnership with TV Asahi