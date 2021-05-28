Aiming to make its make in a hugely competitive market where the demand for innovative content is extremely high, ViacomCBS’s direct-to-consumer service Paramount+ has unveiled a new slate of premium original content to premiere in Latin America, including Brazil, as early as the third quarter of 2021.
The slate, which further expands the streaming service's global content line-up, is produced by ViacomCBS's global studio, VIS, in partnership with content creators and producers.
The initial list of Paramount+ originals for Latin America includes: La Gran Ola (The Greatest Wave), JG Ballard Adaptation w/t, At Midnight, Medusa (Jellyfish), Susana, Invitada de Honor (Guest of Honor with Susana), Dr. Ballí, Adriano Imperador (Adriano The Emperor), Rio Shore, As Seguidoras (The Followers), El Primero de Nosotros (The First of Us), El Día Menos Pensado (When You Least Expect It), Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua (Made The Old Fashioned Way), Os Fora Da Lei (The Outlaws), Anderson "The Spider" Silva, Siendo Pampita (Being Pampita), Marley & Mirko, Manos Arriba Chef (Hands Off Chef), Parot, Nieva en Benidorm (It Snows In Benidorm), Cecilia and Los Enviados (The Envoys).
“Our primary focus is to bring together the greatest storytellers from around the globe to create locally relevant stories that resonate with our Paramount+ subscribers," said JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas commenting on the slate. "We're honoured to partner with the premiere, globally renowned content creators and voices to add even more value to our incredible Paramount+ offering."
At the head of the slate is La Gran Ola (The Greatest Wave – pictured). Starring internationally renowned actor Diego Boneta and based on a true story, this biopic series portrays the life of Carlos "Coco" Nogales, known as one of the best big wave surfers in the world. Escaping from his humble beginnings and traumatic childhood in Mexico City, he decides to run away and live on the streets. Some years later, he flies to Puerto Escondido, where he finds his passion for the waves and becomes one of the town's most famous child surf prodigies. He then begins his journey across the US border, risking his life to chase his dream. To this day, Coco is considered one of the world's best professional big-wave surfers.
