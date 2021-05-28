London broadband provider Community Fibre has announced it is supporting households impacted by the pandemic in the capital post-lockdown by launching a Covid-19 recovery service package.

Available at £10/month for a full 10Mbps 100% full fibre broadband service (with consistent symmetrical upload and download speeds and no data cap) for a full year, it says the broadband service package will be one of the most affordable in the UK.

Community Fibre says it has launched the offer to enable London’s residents impacted by the pandemic and claiming welfare benefits to recover from the economic downturn and find new job or training opportunities.

“Our mission is to bring better internet to all Londoners and we always look for opportunities to give back to the communities we serve," Graeme Oxby, CEO of Community Fibre, said: . We recognise that many have lost their job because of the Covid-19 pandemic and may not be able to afford a good internet connection to secure their next job opportunity.

“In the past year, we have all learned how critical it is to have access to a quality, reliable broadband in order to work, find a job, acquire new skills and more. Unlike other packages available on the market, our Covid-19 recovery package capitalises on the advantage of the 100% full fibre network to deliver a full 10Mbps broadband service as promised at an affordable price to support the community. It was a natural move for us to help further bridge the digital divide and enable Londoners in need to get back into the job market.”

The offer is available immediately until end of July 2021 in all the London properties served by Community Fibre for new customers who are currently claiming welfare benefits from the Government, following the pandemic.

In areas not currently served by Community Fibre, Landlords are encouraged to contact the London-based internet service provider to agree wayleaves so that it can make its special offers available to the area in the future.