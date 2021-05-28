Redbox has teamed up with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to add streaming platform Crackle to Redbox Free Live TV.

Redbox Free Live TV has a line-up of movies and television, news, lifestyle and sports entertainment programming. It’s available on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices; Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, and Chromecast.

The addition of Crackle will see popular programming including Cold Blood, Crown Vic, Grand Isle, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, and Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story among many other titles.

Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, said; “The Crackle team is enthusiastic about partnering with Redbox, a brand that is so well known for convenient entertainment delivery. We are proud to bring Crackle’s premium offering of originals, exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters, and classic TV series to the Redbox Free Live TV audience. This agreement adds an important new consumer touchpoint for Crackle Plus on a very important FAST platform.”

Added Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox: “As we continue to expand Free Live TV, we’re committed to creating a great experience for our customers with a range of entertainment we know they will enjoy, available across their favourite devices. We’re pleased to add Crackle Plus to our channel line-up and deliver more great movies, television and original entertainment to audiences for free.”