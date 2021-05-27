The stage is now set for the second stop in the Extreme E all electric car racing series from 29-30 May, and to boost reach in the same way as the kick off event, the organisers are again teaming up with leading short video platform TikTok to produce digital live content for the social media platform.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. All 18 Extreme E drivers compete in identical fully electric 550 bhp SUVs. Known as the ODYSSEY 21, the off-roaders can reach 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.
Extreme E’s broadcast of its debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across its TikTok content. The championship also acquired 60,000 new fans after partner Little Dot Studios used its vertical video expertise on behalf of the series. As part of the initial collaboration, Extreme E and Little Dot Studios created an exclusive 90-minute production which captured 360,000 views on Extreme E’s TikTok account during the debut weekend giving an a behind-the-scenes look at the personalities involved in this innovative sport for purpose series.
For the forthcoming Ocean X Prix at Lac Rose in Senegal , the parties will be building on this already proven format but with the bonus addition of the weekend’s final races also being made available live on TikTok on Sunday May 30 at 15:00-17:00 (BST) in markets such as Russia, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Morocco, Kuwait, Tunisia, Lebanon, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, Mauritania and Bahrain. Additionally, the ‘behind-the-scenes’ live-streams, which proved successful at the Desert X Prix opener in Saudi, will also be live from Lac Rose.
TikTok users can access Extreme E content through the official handle @extremeelive and through TikTok's Discover page in the participating regions.
Commenting on the new TikTok partnership, Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “The viewing numbers from our first event – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia - were beyond phenomenal and I’m so thrilled that we were able to reach so many people with our unique championship broadcast. TikTok is massive, and we know that over 60% of its audience are ‘Gen Z’ers’ - the age group that is most concerned about the climate crisis - so to be able to fully engage with them like this is brilliant for our sport for purpose series. It’s fantastic that we can now add live streaming in addition to the races and behind-the-scenes coverage from our Ocean X Prix. This is an absolute gamechanger for our sport and I can’t wait to share Extreme E’s thrilling action and the stories of our championship from Senegal this weekend.”
TikTok global business development and strategic content partnerships Yannis Ioannidis: “We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Extreme E to include live-streaming of the final races as shown on TV in the agreed countries. TikTok Live is the ultimate destination for exciting live-streaming content and this new partnership with Extreme E will give our mobile-native community of users access to premium racing content for the first time ever.”
Besides TikTok, the action will be available in 180 countries through 75 broadcasters including FoxSports in the USA, ITV,Sky Sports, BBC and BT Sport in the UK, Teledporte in Spain, Proseiben MAXX in Germany, Mediaset in Italy as well as Eurosport across most European Market and SuperSport in Africa. A full list of broadcasters outlining what will be aired and when it’s available can be found here.
