The rapid rise of fibre networks across the UK is sparking huge new associated opportunity for the ISP community and in a clear indication of this trend, leading UK ISP Giganet has expanded its partnership with infrastructure provider CityFibre .
The move will see the ISP extend its full-fibre home broadband services to 22 additional locations across the South of England. This meaning it now provides full-fibre broadband across 27 of CityFibre’s Gigabit Cities addressing 1.8 UK homes in places including Cambridge, Cheltenham and Norwich.
The expansion comes six months after Giganet’s initial commitment to offer full-fibre services in Portsmouth over CityFibre’s network. Giganet says that strong customer demand coupled with high customer satisfaction rates due to the superior speed and reliability of full-fibre broadband has enabled it to expand rapidly onto more of CityFibre’s networks across the South of England. Rollouts for Swindon, Reading, Plymouth, Crawley and Horsham are set to follow later this year.
The new implementations also come hot on the heels of a recent £250 million funding round for Giganet which will see use in enabling the ISP to expand and accelerate sales and marketing capabilities of full-fibre broadband, as well as build its own full-fibre network in underserved areas across counties including Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire and West Sussex.
“The Giganet team are looking forward to significantly expanding the areas we serve across the South of England,” remarked Giganet chief sales and marketing officer Andrew Skipsey. “Following tremendous success in Portsmouth, our first residential CityFibre city, our relationship with CityFibre is set to strengthen and develop rapidly. Our focus on customer service, evidenced by our 5 Star Trustpilot rating, puts us in a great position to connect more homes.”
The expansion comes six months after Giganet’s initial commitment to offer full-fibre services in Portsmouth over CityFibre’s network. Giganet says that strong customer demand coupled with high customer satisfaction rates due to the superior speed and reliability of full-fibre broadband has enabled it to expand rapidly onto more of CityFibre’s networks across the South of England. Rollouts for Swindon, Reading, Plymouth, Crawley and Horsham are set to follow later this year.
The new implementations also come hot on the heels of a recent £250 million funding round for Giganet which will see use in enabling the ISP to expand and accelerate sales and marketing capabilities of full-fibre broadband, as well as build its own full-fibre network in underserved areas across counties including Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire and West Sussex.
“The Giganet team are looking forward to significantly expanding the areas we serve across the South of England,” remarked Giganet chief sales and marketing officer Andrew Skipsey. “Following tremendous success in Portsmouth, our first residential CityFibre city, our relationship with CityFibre is set to strengthen and develop rapidly. Our focus on customer service, evidenced by our 5 Star Trustpilot rating, puts us in a great position to connect more homes.”