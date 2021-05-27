SPI/FilmBox has joined forces with Struum in a deal that will initially bring 280 premium titles from SPI’s catalogue to the streaming service under the FilmBox brand. The content includes blockbusters, evergreen titles and world cinema.

Loni Farhi, president at SPI International, commented: “Viewing habits have shifted towards digital with audiences finding it increasingly more difficult to discover new content among countless options. At SPI, we are committed to covering the world with premium entertainment through partnerships with innovative platforms such as Struum to make the discovery of quality content easier for viewers.”

Highlights from the deal include: Padre, a drama starring Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande, where a woman mourning the death of her father is contacted by him from the other dimension; Arima, written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Jaione Camborda and Canadian drama Gregoire, which tells the story of four young adults as they struggle to deal with the consequences of their actions and how it affects their friends and families.

Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, Head of Content Sales at SPI International, said: “I am looking forward to the co-operation with Struum in the US now and other territories in the future, as I believe that two very dynamic companies like Struum, the SVOD start up with its innovative approach to B2C content distribution, and SPI with its innovative way of B2B content aggregation from around the world is the recipe for success. We are delighted to partner with the great team behind Struum and to be a part of the dynamic growth of the platform where SPI provides great family movies, documentaries, unique selection of arthouse masterpieces and more under the FilmBox branded corner.”

Struum provides viewers with one central destination and a single subscription to access programming that serves their interests from across the increasingly cluttered global streaming landscape. Its credit-based subscription model allows users to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch without the hassle of navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services.

The platform is available via iOS, web, Airplay and Chromecast and will be followed by a full rollout of the app later this summer across more platforms including AppleTV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Added Lauren Devillier, Co-Founder and CEO of Struum: “Our goal with Struum is to help viewers uncover many different genres of content seamlessly and in a cost-effective manner. SPI/FilmBox has an excellent collection that we’re very much looking forward to introducing to US-based viewers for the first time. We are thrilled to have them on the Struum platform.”