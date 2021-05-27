As it looks to tap into what it believes is an increasingly lucrative TV as a Service (TVaaS) sector, end-to-end video streaming expert 24i has acquired privately-held Danish pay-TV platform specialist Nordija.
Claimed to be a Danish pioneer in the Scandinavian IPTV development, Nordija has been in service for more than 20 years and develops and markets software designed to help telcos, cable TV operators and Internet service providers deliver a “rich, interactive” TV and video-on-demand experience. The software combines a back-end and a HTML 5 front-end which provides the TV user experience and integrates various third party TV and video systems into one homogenous service delivery platform.
The company’s core fokusOn solution can be operated and maintained by the customers or by Nordija as a managed service in the Cloud. Over recent years Nordija has grown its footprint outside its Nordics roots by marketing fokusOn solution internationally via value-added resellers and system integrators.
Nordija currently has customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, North America and the Latin American market, serving more than 2.5 million end-user devices across these geographies. Customers including Telenor Sweden, TET (formerly Lattelecom), Vodafone Iceland, T-Mobile Netherlands, Swisscom Broadcast, Waoo, Boingo Wireless, ZAP in sub-Saharan Africa and SETAR in the Caribbean.
“Nordija was founded on the belief that great solutions come from great collaboration. We are excited to get started on our collaboration with the 24i team,” remarked Nordija CEO Thomas Christensen, who will now act as 24i’s CTO and head of TV platforms. “Culturally, 24i and Nordija are a great fit and by joining forces we’ll be able to quicken the pace at which our combined platform develops to meet the needs of increasingly demanding video consumers.”
“Nordija’s solid base of pay-TV clients rightly value its robust and stable platform and the expertise of its staff. Our companies share a common vision of a market that’s swiftly embracing the TVaaS model, offloading the day-to-day burden of managing and maintaining their end-to-end technology platform to expert partners like us,” added 24i CEO Joachim Bergman. “24i is already making this vision a reality for customers like Youfone and Kabelnoord and will now combine the expertise of the two companies to drive the development of our TVaaS offering, enabling us to rapidly scale it to a wider audience in our key markets.”
