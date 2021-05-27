Bitcentral will market, sell and support Veset Nimbus, a cloud-based playout solution which provides greater flexibility to broadcast playout, in the Americas. Veset Nimbus will be represented alongside Bitcentral’s own on-premises Central Control playout system and will allow the launch of playout services in the cloud. This will enable broadcast customers to easily create new services quickly and efficiently.

Bitcentral customers will now have more flexibility in how they manage their channels in what it says is the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Sam Peterson, General Manager Core Products Business Unit at Bitcentral, commented: “Veset’s advanced playout solution, Veset Nimbus, allows broadcasters to work with the flexibility and dynamism demanded of live television today. Whether that is for launching multiple 24/7 channels, pop-up channels for specific events, or backup for disaster recovery, Veset Nimbus offers the most technically advanced solution I have seen in the cloud.

“Bitcentral has long been known for on-premises playout with Central Control. Now I’m delighted to tell our customers that we can support them with the same level of dedication and expertise for cloud-based playout, too.”

Added Igor Krol, CEO at Veset: “We are really excited to be partnering with Bitcentral. The company has an amazing track record in providing broadcasters with the tools and support they need for live playout. When it comes to operational experience there is no-one better. Bitcentral has a great customer list and there is a perfect synergy between our companies. I can’t think of a better partner to represent Veset Nimbus in the Americas.”