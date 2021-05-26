In a move that sees the cosmopolitan hub and cultural capital of the Netherland become the sixth region of its kind global cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has launched a new region of its public cloud in Amsterdam in a Tier IV datacentre.
The new facility is designed to allow firms to deploy IT infrastructure of any configuration and capacity in a few minutes. By integrating the cloud with the company's content delivery network, located in more than 100 points of presence around the world, its response time is up to 30 ms.
All data processing is carried out in the Netherlands where the new site adds to other G-Core Labs public clouds in Luxembourg, Ashburn (USA), Singapore, Moscow and Khabarovsk. In total, the company plans to open over 20 additional points of cloud presence on all continents of the world in the near future. And having spent the previous year building up a global content delivery network (CDN) to support applications such as broadcast and streaming video, G-Core Labs unveiled a dedicated streaming platform of its own in October 2020.
G-Core Labs cloud services run on Intel Xeon Gold 6152, 6252 and 5220 processors, have up to 1 TB of RAM, as well as SSD and HDD with triple replication. As part of the IaaS model, the G-Core Labs solution provides the functionality of virtual machines, not limited in capacity, boasting the options of fast and seamless automatic scaling, load balancer, system backup and data disaster recovery.
"Europe is traditionally one of the main priorities of G-Core Labs, most of the company's clients are located here,” commented Vsevolod Vayner, G-Core Labs head of cloud platforms. “In this regard, in addition to the public cloud region in Luxembourg, we are also opening a powerful cloud cluster in Amsterdam, one of the most important economic centres of the Old World, for the convenience of our users. And by the end of the year, the cloud will be launched in Germany.”
