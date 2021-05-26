Only weeks after its launch, Fred Media has revealed that its new factual entertainment series, Space Invaders, has started its international rollout and racked up a number of early deals, both for the finished series and the format.
The basic premise of the 10 x 60’ programme is to help those in greatest need, and in the process inspires homeowners to improve their lives as families across the globe battle with a clutter crisis. In the Australian series, declutter guru Peter Walsh aims to transform thousands of lives. Understanding that people’s belongings are heavily tied to their emotions, Walsh pushes families to take ownership of their ‘stuff’ and turn chaos to calm. Joining Walsh is renovation queen Cherie Barber and treasure hunter Lucas Callaghan. Barber has just two days to renovate the homes, with her mantra ‘minimum spend for maximum impact’, while former Lucas sorts through the trash to find hidden gems he can turn into fast cash.
The original series was created and produced by Fred Media’s parent company, WTFN, for the Nine Network in Australia. It has proved a breakout hit down under this season.
The completed series has been acquired by TVNZ in New Zealand and SBS in Belgium, with a further eight territories currently under negotiation. Meanwhile, leading European production companies have indicated they will sign early options for the format, alongside a yet-to-be announced European broadcaster.
The production companies now working on local versions of Space Invaders include Leonine Studios (Small Not Tall, The Ultimate Chart Show) in Germany, WeMake (The Big Crazy Game Night, Split Screen) in France and Aito Media (Four Star Home Makeover, You Are What You Eat) in Finland. In addition, leading US producer Critical Content (Catfish, Home Free, The Great Food Truck Race) has struck a deal with Fred Media to rep the format stateside.
Commenting on the new deals, Mem Bakar, Fred Media’s representative for UK and Western Europe, and who negotiated many of these first deals for the finished series and format, said: “Following a difficult year, which has seen lots of people forced to either work from home or spend more time indoors, so many are reappraising their living spaces – and their lives. Space Invaders not only provides lots of smart tips and advice but the fact that it also taps into how people are feeling and understands the importance of the emotional attachment we have to our homes and belongings, is what’s really resonating with broadcasters and producers.”
Australian broadcaster Nine has also just commissioned a second 10 x 60’ series of Space Invaders from WTFN. It will go into production in the second half of 2021.
