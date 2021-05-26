Aiming to enhance and deliver rapid asset processing of on-demand OTT and IPTV content, leading Spanish pay-TV subscription service Movistar+ has turned to MediaKind’s Aquila On-Demand solution.
The Telefónica-owned video and TV service launched in August 2020 and will deploy the media technology platform in a number of areas, encompassing transcoding, transformation, packaging, and delivery capabilities. More specifically, Aquila On-Demand will enable Telefónica to add several new VOD offerings to the Movistar+ platform, supported by a range of digital rights management (DRM) platforms, including HLS/Fairplay and DASH/CENC.
MediaKind believes that Movistar+ will benefit from premium video quality up to 4K, enabled by latest HEVC/H264 codec implementations. It adds that the deployment will also enable Movistar+ to obtain a “dramatic” performance increase, with a microservices architecture allowing the platform to process the media more than twice as fast, and which “greatly” improves the platform’s user experience. Furthermore, Telefónica’s operations will be significantly simplified thanks to a unification of the graphical user interface (GUI) with the VOD controller.
"This past year has demonstrated the insatiable consumer demand for premium quality on-demand video streaming, a trend that will continue,” said Eugenio Lojo, head of transmission and conditional access at Telefónica explaining the reasons for the deployment.
“We are continuously looking for new ways to pioneer and deliver the best quality service to our customers. MediaKind’s Aquila On-Demand solution provides us with the ideal tools to ensure Movistar+ provides a consistently exceptional viewing experience. The deployment means that Movistar+’s on-demand content can be made available faster and reach more devices, with an improved video and audio quality. Such a deployment is key to delivering a truly next-generation VOD experience that exceeds our viewers’ expectations.”
