Two more leading video technology providers – infrastructure firm Bitmovin and streaming optimisation solutions provider VisualOn – have added their products and services to the Amazon Web Services initiative to optimise video encoding workflows, enhance the consumer viewing experience and significantly lower cost.
The AWS Media & Entertainment initiative features new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS sees the new initiative as making it easier for media and entertainment customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads, accelerate production launches and see faster time to value.
It is said to align the most purpose-built capabilities of any cloud against five solution areas to help customers – such as Netflix, FORMULA 1, Discovery and Disney - to use the cloud to pioneer new ways to entertain and launch new streaming services, expanding content catalogues and introduce new viewing experiences.
The five areas comprise: content production; media supply chain and archive; broadcast; direct-to-consumer and streaming; and data science and analytics. It also adds the newly announced Amazon Nimble Studio, a service that enables customers to reduce the time it takes to set up creative studios, to the AWS portfolio of purpose-built media and entertainment services that includes AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, AWS Elemental MediaStore, AWS Elemental MediaTailor and Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS).
The initiative has already gained supported for the broadcast technology market’s wider ecosystem and in giving its support, VisualOn said that customers that optimise in-browser playback with VisualOn HTML5+ SaaS can also maximise ad revenue and business return with the integration with AWS Elemental MediaTailor. It adds that the integrated solution enables better video monetisation with smooth playback and accurate client-side ad reporting. Additional features can be added to the player experience including fast channel switching, Adaptive NightVision and 16X trick mode playback.
“We aim to provide the smoothest in-browser experience for viewers - for live and on-demand content, but it doesn’t stop there,” said VisualOn CEO Yang Cai. “Our advanced features provide additional analytics to ensure a high quality of experience. And the API integration with AWS Elemental MediaTailor helps capture more revenue through ad-supported channels while maintaining a high playback standard.”
For its part, Bitmovin’s Cloud Connect service enables over-the-top (OTT) streaming service providers to deploy encoding software on its own AWS infrastructure and use Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances to save up what the company to 90% on costs. It cited as a key example of its work the integration of its technology with the Crackle Plus service, giving the streaming provider access to the Bitmovin platform via its API with the encoding tasks performed on its own AWS account.
“Crackle Plus is a textbook example of how customers can optimise cost by scaling infrastructure to meet subscriber demand. OTT providers pay only for the services they use, when they use them,” remarked Eric Iverson, chief technologist for M&E, AWS. “AWS Partners like Bitmovin give customers added flexibility to best suit their unique individual needs, whether that’s to optimise cost, accelerate time to market, or to reliably deliver and monetise streaming services.”
