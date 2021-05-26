Huawei Cloud has implemented ATEME transcoders to support its new OTT video services deployed in the company’s cloud environment.

The Huawei Cloud Elastic Cloud Server (ECS) is a platform for content and service providers to access scalable cloud servers, as well as a secure, flexible and efficient application environment in the cloud for streaming live events. ATEME’s TITAN Live transcoding solution was implemented in the HUAWEI ECS, enabling HUAWEI Cloud to support Its customers delivering an international motorsport event via live web streaming.

“Premium video quality at low bitrate is becoming more and more critical for streaming sports events," siad Fernando Penna, sales manager, Huawei Cloud, commenting on the deployment. "It’s also important to avoid video buffering and to caption the action while keeping the movement, especially with sports. ATEME’s video compression enables us to meet these requirements for our customers.”

Luis Silva, Sales Director at ATEME Brazil, commented: “We were pleased to support Huawei Cloud in this project with our technology and expertise. This live transmission should pave the way for high-quality video streaming services in Brazil – ushering in a new era of watch-anywhere high-quality live event viewing.”