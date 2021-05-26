Scener, the watch party platform where friends can connect to watch streaming shows and movies is to hold a Friends: The Reunion watch party to celebrate the iconic TV show.

Premiering on 27 May at 12:01am PDT on HBO Max, Scener will allow users to watch the highly anticipated reunion together over live video chat. An HBO Max subscription is required.

Pia Barlow, HBO Max SVP of Marketing said: “It’s been over 17 years since the last episode, but there are some friends you will never forget. Our continued partnership with Scener allows us to provide viewers with an incredibly interactive and engaging way to share one of TV’s most beloved series, so they can create lasting memories with friends anywhere.”

Joe Braidwood, co-founder and COO at Scener, added: “Connecting on a virtual couch to relive the magic of ‘Friends’ is the perfect way to prepare for this incredibly exciting reunion special. Scener enables groups of friends to come together while watching shows and movies from the major streaming services, all in perfect sync, while on video chat – it’ll be just like you’re gathered on that iconic orange couch at Central Perk.”

Friends: The Reunion will feature the cast’s return to the comedy’s soundstage on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the show.