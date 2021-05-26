Films include the 4K documentaries Ninja of the Rockies and Yellowstone Journals. Principal Media has also acquired global rights to World of Oceans, which is a production of AquaTerraFilms in association with VisionHawk. With the addition of these films and series, Principal Media now represents more than 600 hours of 4K and 8K content.

Principal Media has already secured licensing deals with platforms around the world eager to include these on their services. Among the initial licensees of VisionHawk’s titles are Discovery+, UK TV, Asia (Asia Pacific, China, Singapore, India, Australia), Okko (Russia), and First HDTV (Russia).

In Ninja of the Rockies, VisionHawk enters the wilderness of Montana where a mother mountain lion and her cubs take on the harsh winter and brutal elements in a battle to survive nature’s most extreme elements.

Yellowstone Journals is a six-part series that takes viewers to the wildest corners of Yellowstone, one of the last places on earth still home to all its native predators. Shot entirely in 4K, it explores the park’s ecosystem, from the drama of new life to predators fighting for survival at nature’s most extreme.

World of Oceans is a six-part 4K series from AquaTerraFilms in association with VisionHawk that examines the most unexplored ecosystem on our planet. It looks at the secret life of creatures the modern scientists still don’t fully understand.

Gary Rosenson, CEO, Principal Media, commented: “Demand for 4K content has been steadily increasing so Principal Media has been investing in productions we feel will have excellent sales potential on a global scale. Our partnership with VisionHawk Films has made it possible for them to finish passion projects that fit within their mission while allowing us to offer multi-platform broadcasters around the world content we know they want.”