After a year in which it has scooped up a number of content companies to broaden its bouquet and gain greater appeal, independent streamer Cinedigm has now struck out onto new platforms as part of a deal with eagerly-awaited online video service Struum.
The brainchild of former senior-level Disney and Discovery executives - and backed by a multi-million dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his Tornante company - Struum is said to be a “game-changing” service providing viewers one central destination and a single subscription to access programming designed to service users’ interests from across the increasingly cluttered global streaming landscape.
The platform employs what is described as a first-of-its kind credit-based subscription model designed to offer a cost-effective and efficient way for people to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch from participating services and content partners, without navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services. Struum says that as viewers continue to use the platform, it will provide new programming suggestions from across all of its content partners based on viewing habits so they can easily find new content they might enjoy watching.
Through its partner base, Struum claims that it will be able offer access to tens of thousands of films and TV series across multiple genres from classic films, indie darlings, foreign favourites, and genre features, to cult TV favourites of yesterday and today, food and lifestyle, multicultural programming, reality and true crime.
Partner streaming platforms have been hugely successful for Cinedigm over the last year and recently released data showing that advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) minutes streamed of its content on partner platforms were up 89% year-on-year, exceeding significantly the industry average of 57% annually according to Nielsen. The company said that such numbers highlight the importance of under-served audiences’ eagerness to find bottomless programming of films and TV series targeting their passions. In addition to Cinedigm’s own portfolio of streaming networks, AVOD growth came from Tubi, Pluto TV, VUDU-AVOD and Amazon’s IMDB TV.
In its partnership with Struum, Cinedigm said that it was seeking to introduce its library of premium content to a new audience. At launch, the service will feature top Cinedigm streaming channels including Dove Channel, a top source for family friendly content, feature films and television titles; Docurama, a one-of-a kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films; CONtv, which carries a diverse range of indie genre titles focusing on action/thriller, horror and sci-fi/fantasy; SoReal, described as a go-to for American fans of reality television with series including Gordon Behind Bars and 16 Kids and Counting.
It will also offer a catalogue of titles to the new service including family favourites The Ultimate Gift & The Identical, cult classic Destroy All Monsters and acclaimed documentaries like The World Before Her (pictured). The offer will also feature comedy classics like Laurel and Hardy, inspirational sports stories like Forever Strong and faith favourites like Letters to God, the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy.
“This past year changed the way people consume digital streaming channels,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks commenting on the partnership. “Where the landscape was once dominated by the major SVOD platforms, consumers are now branching out and finding there is so much more out there. Struum allows for the discovery of curated streaming channels and content, leaning into a more diversified streaming landscape of the future.”
