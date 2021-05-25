Just days before the second event in the all-electric off-road racing series, Extreme E has joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create HighVoltage, a new channel on Twitch.tv and has announced has launched FanWorld, a virtual experience for people at home to bring them closer to the action.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. All 18 Extreme E drivers compete in identical fully electric 550 bhp SUVs. Known as the ODYSSEY 21, the off-roaders can reach 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.
The second event will be at Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal from 29-30 May. It will then go on to visit Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December). The action will be available in over 180 countries through more than 60 broadcasters in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe including Tencent, beIN MEDIA, SABC, ITV, BT Sport, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN.
Action is also available on the TikTok video service and HighVoltage will aim to expand the new media reach of the series. Hosted daily, the Twitch.tv streaming channel will be home to the video games and competitions while highlighting #racefortheplanet - the channel’s purpose driven message. The channel will host a variety of Extreme E behind the scenes content plus weekly contests.
HighVoltage will host regular competitions and giveaways, provide access to exclusive themed game servers for subscribers and followers with the aim of engaging its community by not just conversing, but also involving them in playing games together while focussing on the #racefortheplanet. Streaming is live and interactive.
“As a championship we are targeting a younger audience, many of whom are engaged in platforms like Twitch.tv, so for Extreme E to have its own channel, HighVoltage, to engage with the demographic is fantastic,” explained Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “We hope to bring engaging content and games all in a bid to support the biggest race of our time, for our planet, which is sadly suffering from the effects of the climate crisis.”
Added One Earth Rising chief marketing officer, Justin Bovington: “We are delighted to have worked with Extreme E to create the HighVoltage channel on Twitch.tv to continue its momentum throughout Season 1. The #racefortheplanet is so important and one we all need to join to build a better future. We hope this channel will bring people together in an engaging and entertaining way through a mix of content including games, interviews and conversation.”
Also seen as a key part of the preparation for what is dubbed the Ocean X Prix in Senegal, FanWorld will endeavour to create a virtual experience for people at home to bring them closer to the action. In this virtual zone, fans will receive exclusive access to the Command Centre, driver’s on-board cameras plus a chance to win a spot in a live Q&A with the championship’s world-class drivers. Fans are encouraged to tag their experience using #XEFanWorld and the best content will be hosted in the virtual world bringing fans from all over the world together to experience Extreme E. There will also be an opportunity to access virtual autograph cards. Entries for the live Q&A draw close on Friday 28 May.
