Just in time for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League Finals that are due to be screened in the UK by the leading pay-TV provider and feature three English teams, online TV provider Netgem has announced a premium sports content deal with BT Sport.
The carriage deal substantially expands the Netgem TV bouquet and is the largest addition to the platform, allowing viewers to watch a range of free and premium content, via Netgem and from more than a dozen number of UK internet service providers (ISPs) and altnets with whom Netgem has constructed partnerships to make their network offers more attractive. This includes Community Fibre and Origin Broadband. BT Sport will join an array of HD and 4K content available via the Netgem platform including Freeview Play, Prime Video, YouTube and BritBox.
Netgem’s TV box range has become the latest large screen platform on which the BT Sport app is available, and the deal will support BT Sport’s launch of a beta of a new ‘timeline’ feature on its app for large screens which is designed to give viewers a completely new way to watch live sport on TV. The new features allow customers watching on TV via the App to access an interactive timeline for each match to keep abreast of key moments and incidents. The feature allows them to re-watch key moments and move seamlessly back to the live action.
The timeline features will launch on the App for large screens in beta form for this week’s football finals, with a view to launching in full next season around events such as the Premier League as well as the Champions League. While viewers have been able to use a timeline on mobiles and tablets for several seasons as part of the app’s enhanced player, this is the first time that they will be able to enjoy an improved viewing experience on large screens such as that delivered through Netgem TV. Meanwhile, customers can access the app for large screens through Netgem 4K and Netgem HD TV boxes, plus Netgem soundbox HD.
The Netgem launch means BT Sport customers can access the app on a growing number of platforms and devices, following recent launches in the past year on Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices as well as TV sets supporting Android TV joining existing availability on Samsung smart TV, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as mobiles and tablets. BT Sport is also available on all major pay-TV platforms including BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.
Commenting on the deal with Netgem Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer, BT Sport, said: “BT Sport is proud to have continually broken new ground in how fans can watch live sport in recent years and today’s launches are the first to come from BT Sport Innovates, our new home of innovation. We’re excited that fans can sample the timeline, a new way of viewing sport on TV, ahead of its launch next season. And in joining Netgem’s platform we’re continuing to make it even easier for fans to follow the sport they love.” .
Netgem Group chief commercial & customer officer Sylvain Thevenot added: “Launching BT Sport on our award-winning Netgem TV service completes the range of content already provided to consumers via our distribution operator partners in the UK, and we are pleased to offer fantastic sport content in stunning 4K quality via the BT Sport app.”
