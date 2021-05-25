 Rapid TV News - IBC postponed until December 2021
Extreme E expands with Twitch.tv and virtual fan experience

Social TV Editor 25-05-2021
Just days before the second event in the all-electric off-road racing series, Extreme E has joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create HighVoltage, a new channel on Twitch.tv and has announced has launched FanWorld, a virtual experience for people at home to bring them closer to the action.

Synamedia

BT Sport launches on Netgem TV

Deals Editor 25-05-2021
Just in time for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League Finals that are due to be screened in the UK by the leading pay-TV provider and feature three English teams, online TV provider Netgem has announced a premium sports content deal with BT Sport.
BT Innovate21 6May2021

IBC postponed until December 2021

Major Businesses Editor 25-05-2021
Following its outright cancellation last year as the continent of Europe struggled to cope with Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions, Europe’s leading broadcast trade show IBC will be again missing its usual September slot this year but will return three months later.
IBC2021 25 May 2021

Telenet betters Belgian Viewing experience with Media Distillery

Infrastructure Editor 25-05-2021
Looking to enhance TV browsing and content discovery for its 1.8 million TV subscribers, Belgium’s largest cable operator Telenet has extended its deployments of Media Distillery technology in its nationwide cable TV and IPTV video services.
Telenet Media Distillerym25 May 2021

Q1 global TV shipments reach 49.96MN units

Media Analysis Faye Sutton 25-05-2021

While demand for TVs underwent a slowdown in China and Europe due to the onset of the cyclical downturn, quarterly TV sales in North America reached a historical high in Q1, according to research from TrendForce.
Samsung lifestyle 31May2020

Peacock to premiere new Boss Baby release

Deals Joseph O'Halloran 25-05-2021
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) has inked a deal with Peacock so that DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business will debut as the direct-to-consumer service’s summer movie event.
Browse Boss Baby Highlights 25May2021

Mezzo tunes up for Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands

Deals Joseph O'Halloran 25-05-2021
Maintaining the distribution of the classical music platform throughout the SVOD service’s European sites, THEMA Northern Europe has launched its Mezzo bouquet on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands.

Bitmax beefs business development

Major Businesses Joseph O'Halloran 25-05-2021
Charged by the new media management and licensing company with identifying new business opportunities within film distribution across streaming platforms in Europe, Gareth Noble has been appointed by Bitmax as European business development and content relations manager.

