Extreme E expands with Twitch.tv and virtual fan experience
Social TV 25-05-2021
Just days before the second event in the all-electric off-road racing series, Extreme E has joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create HighVoltage, a new channel on Twitch.tv and has announced has launched FanWorld, a virtual experience for people at home to bring them closer to the action.
BT Sport launches on Netgem TV
Just in time for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League Finals that are due to be screened in the UK by the leading pay-TV provider and feature three English teams, online TV provider Netgem has announced a premium sports content deal with BT Sport.
IBC postponed until December 2021
Major Businesses 25-05-2021
Following its outright cancellation last year as the continent of Europe struggled to cope with Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions, Europe’s leading broadcast trade show IBC will be again missing its usual September slot this year but will return three months later.
Telenet betters Belgian Viewing experience with Media Distillery
Infrastructure 25-05-2021
Looking to enhance TV browsing and content discovery for its 1.8 million TV subscribers, Belgium’s largest cable operator Telenet has extended its deployments of Media Distillery technology in its nationwide cable TV and IPTV video services.
Q1 global TV shipments reach 49.96MN units
Media Analysis 25-05-2021
While demand for TVs underwent a slowdown in China and Europe due to the onset of the cyclical downturn, quarterly TV sales in North America reached a historical high in Q1, according to research from TrendForce.
Peacock to premiere new Boss Baby release
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) has inked a deal with Peacock so that DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business will debut as the direct-to-consumer service’s summer movie event.
Mezzo tunes up for Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands
Maintaining the distribution of the classical music platform throughout the SVOD service’s European sites, THEMA Northern Europe has launched its Mezzo bouquet on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands.
Bitmax beefs business development
Major Businesses 25-05-2021
Charged by the new media management and licensing company with identifying new business opportunities within film distribution across streaming platforms in Europe, Gareth Noble has been appointed by Bitmax as European business development and content relations manager.
Weekly News Highlights
Thought Leadership
Industry Insights
TV Industry Reviews
La Famiglia heads to Ukraine
W heads to Australia with Nurses Down Under
Monterosa makes Interaction Cloud officially available
Pixalate claims ad industry measurement first
VOXI extends mobile video offer with TikTok
Global AVOD growth set to resume surge levels
A+E announces format commissions in key territories
E-Vision claims MENA first for audience measurement
Beta Film picks up The Island of Thirty Coffins
Royal Opera House celebrates reopening with Sky Arts
allrites bolsters senior management team
Extreme E taps WSC Sports to produce race highlights
SPI inks Rakuten TV carriage deal for Filmstream
Liberty Global, Digital Colony bring content close to the edge
Insight TV content lands on Struum
Instant replays and 360° views form fans’ tech in sport
nxtedition enters partnership with Singular.live
LTN drives content monetisation
FreeCast seeks Hispanic market with SelectTV Mis Canales
Aruba, Zebra get mobile solution
Streaming media execs plan for massive growth in 2021
ORS taps 3SS to launch hybrid DVB+OTT smart TV apps
Final regulatory greenlight for Virgin Media, O2 merger
Major US pay-TV providers trim Q1 losses
Most read news
- FreeCast seeks Hispanic market with SelectTV Mis Canales
- Insight TV content lands on Struum
- Vubiquity ties up with Telefonica HispAm
- Tubi, LiveRamp join forces to advance CTV addressability
- Aruba, Zebra get mobile solution
- Instant replays and 360° views form fans’ tech in sport
- Liberty Global, Digital Colony bring content close to the edge
- Extreme E taps WSC Sports to produce race highlights
- CityFibre announces Middlesbrough full-fibre network
- LTN drives content monetisation
- AWS media platform gains immediate support
- Walt Disney Co goes with AWS to support Disney+ global expansion
- BritBox UK lands on Amazon Prime Video channels
- Pluto TV Hispanic offer rebrands to Pluto TV en Español
- Cinedigm, Fantawild Animation launch new streaming channel
- Viu extends Korean OTT content mix
- Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu set sights on older viewers
- Android TV updates Freeview Play experience
- TCS launches cloud-based intelligent subscription solution
- VIZIO, Verizon Media team to advance connected TV, omnichannel advertising