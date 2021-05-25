Maintaining the expansion of the distribution of the classical music platform throughout the SVOD service’s European sites in Spain, Italy and France, THEMA Northern Europe has launched Mezzo on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands.





Netherlands will offer Mezzo and Mezzo Live HD as well as what is said to be a large offer of videos on-demand for €2.99 per month. Live since 1996, Mezzo claims to be the worldwide reference for classical music, jazz and dance on television with its two complementary linear feeds – Mezzo, the channel for discovering artists and repertoires, and Mezzo Live HD , the concert hall experience in High Definition, and its catalogue of on-demand concerts, operas and ballets."Netherlands has been always for Mezzo a very important country. Both in terms of audiences, where we know that there is a large and passionate community of classical music lovers and in terms of fruitful artistic partnerships, with the Royal Concertgebouw, the Nederlands Dans Theater, the National Opera to name just a few,” said Mezzo CEO Hervé Boissière. “We are really thrilled to see the best of performing arts provided by Mezzo now available on Amazon. Our goal is to create the most inspiring connections between artists and viewers, and I am sure this new step will make our mission even more possible.”“After the launch with Amazon in Spain, Italy and France, I am absolutely delighted that Mezzo is now also available in the Netherlands with Amazon Prime Video Channels,” added THEMA Northern Europe managing director Menno Hidajattoellah. “The channel will bring the best classical music and jazz, especially with the special live performances that are regularly broadcast from Amsterdam.” Amazon Prime Video Netherlands will offer Mezzo and Mezzo Live HD as well as what is said to be a large offer of videos on-demand for €2.99 per month.