Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) has inked a deal with Peacock so that DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business will debut as the direct-to-consumer service’s summer movie event.
The news sees the sequel to the Oscar-nominated blockbuster animation comedy that earned more than $500 million worldwide, move from its previously announced 17 September 2021 North American theatrical release date to the key July Fourth weekend to provide viewing options for both families who are ready to return to cinemas or for those who want to stream at home. The film will be available for no additional charge to Peacock Premium customers in the US beginning 2 July day-and-date with its theatrical release.
“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theatre seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock,” said Jim Orr, president domestic distribution, Universal Pictures, explaining the decision.
“Our Peacock subscribers love movies, so we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with UFEG and to offer Peacock customers this premium content from one of the industry’s most beloved animation brands,” added Matt Strauss, chairman, direct-to-consumer and international, NBCUniversal. “DreamWorks Animation films, from Trolls World Tour to Shrek and beyond are among Peacock’s top performing titles to date, and we’re certain that The Boss Baby: Family Business is sure to become this summer’s ultimate streaming event.”
In explaining the move, Peacock noted that over the past year, animated films have thrived both in theatres and on streaming platforms. In April 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour became available for digital rental at home and went on to become the highest-grossing new-release digital title of all time. DreamWorks’ The Croods: A New Age was released both in theatres and in-home during the 2020 holiday season and was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing movies.
Since April 2020, more than 42 million customers have signed up for Peacock, which currently features films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation as well as from other Hollywood studios. These films complement an entertainment library of live and on-demand TV shows, sports, news and Spanish-language programming from across NBCUniversal and beyond.
“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theatre seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock,” said Jim Orr, president domestic distribution, Universal Pictures, explaining the decision.
“Our Peacock subscribers love movies, so we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with UFEG and to offer Peacock customers this premium content from one of the industry’s most beloved animation brands,” added Matt Strauss, chairman, direct-to-consumer and international, NBCUniversal. “DreamWorks Animation films, from Trolls World Tour to Shrek and beyond are among Peacock’s top performing titles to date, and we’re certain that The Boss Baby: Family Business is sure to become this summer’s ultimate streaming event.”
In explaining the move, Peacock noted that over the past year, animated films have thrived both in theatres and on streaming platforms. In April 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour became available for digital rental at home and went on to become the highest-grossing new-release digital title of all time. DreamWorks’ The Croods: A New Age was released both in theatres and in-home during the 2020 holiday season and was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing movies.
Since April 2020, more than 42 million customers have signed up for Peacock, which currently features films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation as well as from other Hollywood studios. These films complement an entertainment library of live and on-demand TV shows, sports, news and Spanish-language programming from across NBCUniversal and beyond.