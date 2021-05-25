While demand for TVs underwent a slowdown in China and Europe due to the onset of the cyclical downturn, quarterly TV sales in North America reached a historical high in Q1, according to research from TrendForce.

The analyst puts the quarterly trends down to the proliferation of the stay-at-home economy and US government-issued economic stimulus plans, such as the March 2021 handout of $1,400 cheques to most US citizens.

TV sales in North America propelled global TV shipment for Q1 to 49.96 million units, a 24.2% quarter on quarter decrease but an 11.5% year on year increase.

The gradual rise of TV set costs means companies are finding it difficult to offer peak season discounts. TrendForce is therefore revising its forecast of TV shipment for 2021 down to 221 million units.

The extended lead times for TV panels and other TV set components this year resulted in discrepancies in the supply of various materials for TV brands and ODMs/OEMs. As such, lead times for TV sets were extended, causing some shipments to be deferred to Q2. In this light, TrendForce is revising its forecast of TV shipment for Q2 up to 52.38 million units, a 4.8% quarter on quarter increase.

However, as prices of TV panels have been skyrocketing for the past year, most brands are finding their line-ups of mid-sized and small-sized TVs (43-inch and under) unprofitable. Brands have thus begun focusing on larger-sized and therefore more profitable products instead since the start of Q2.

TrendForce also believes that even though brands have been adjusting their offerings in this way, most of them lack killer products that are capable of significantly improving these brands’ shipment performances in the peak season. Hence, TV shipment for H2 is expected to undergo a 6.7% decrease YoY. TrendForce is revising its forecast of TV shipment for 2021 from 223 million units down to 221 million units, with the latter figure representing a 2% increase year on year, which is 0.8% lower than previously forecasted.