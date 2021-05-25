Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, has announced that scripted comedy La Famiglia has been licensed in Ukraine with local rights taken by NOVY, with 16 episodes of the series set to air.

Developed and produced by United Studios of Israel and created by Ran Dovrat, Avi Belkin and Ohad Perach, La Famiglia (45x30’) follows the lives of a normal suburban family living in the divorce capital of the country. With many reasons to be happy, they have even more reasons to go to therapy – their sex life, his best friend, her complaints, and his mother.



Their therapy sessions provide the entertaining basis for the series, through which we flash back to the comical, stand-alone scenes from their daily life. Each episode is a new therapy session in which they bring up the most embarrassing, bizarre, awkward and insane moments that are a part of every family’s life.





The original Israeli series has aired three successful seasons on Channel 10 and Reshet 13. A second season of the format is currently in production for Amazon Prime Video in India while a first season is currently being produced in Russia. Sixty episodes of a Greek adaptation are currently on air.

“The recent success of La Famiglia around the world shows that comedy is truly universal and that nothing makes people laugh more than a family comedy that they can relate to," commented Salome Peillon, head of sales at Armoza Formats. "We look forward to seeing what is next for this hit comedy, starting with the latest adaptation in Ukraine.”